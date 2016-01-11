Wedding Photography Courses in the UK

Learn To Shoot Weddings Professionally

Wedding Photography Courses for Beginners – Now we are firmly settled permanently in Weymouth, England, All Things Photography are offering an intensive 1 day wedding photography course for beginners (including accommodation if required).

The short wedding photographer courses held in Dorset, UK are aimed at photographers entering the exciting world of wedding photography for the first time and who are looking for a little guidance, or for those just looking for a refresher course after time away from the wedding photography industry.

There are many unforeseen circumstances that rear their head during a wedding shoot which we will cover as well as many tips and advice on how to stay ahead of the game in this competitive but lucrative market.

Preparation is the key and doing this right will save you time and headaches on the big day itself. Plan the day with precision after consulting the couple and you are half way therethe next step is to ensure you get all the shots needed and then some!

Our short wedding photography courses cover all of this in great detail with relatively small classes (6-8 people) to ensure that each person is given time on a personal level.

Wedding Photographer Course for Beginners – Where?

The courses are held in a comfortable, family-owned Bed and Breakfast right on the Weymouth coast in Dorset. We have the run of the place as not to be interrupted and can utilise the spacious living area for practice shooting, lighting set ups and slideshows to illustrate the finer details.

Wedding Photographer Course for Beginners – What is involved?

We don’t faff about using models the entire day on pre set-up, overly posed shoots that you will probably never do during a real wedding. We make the most of your time and get stuck into what really matters

1 Day Wedding Photography Courses include:

Preparation for the wedding day

Shooting the wedding from start to finish and getting those important shots

Using local church and area for photography ideas and tips

Using the best camera settings for each situation

RAW v JPEG

Low light photography techniques

Shooting in the 4 seasons

Poses/reportage photography techniques

What to shoot other than the standard stuff

What to do in unexpected situations

Equipment needed for best results

Useful tips (clothing, accessories, attitude etc)

Some processing and Photoshop

Presentation of your work to the Client both before and after the wedding

Q & As

Wedding Photographer Course for Beginners – What do I need to bring?

Assuming that you own some kit already, we recommend that you bring your camera, speedlight, memory cards and fully charged batteries for the day. Course notes are given out on the day but bring a notebook too.

Wedding Photographer Course for Beginners – Dates:

Not currently running



PLEASE NOTE: We may be holding more courses throughout the year so if you are interested, please get in touch or join our ATP Newsletter for updates. The lack of course dates is due to ATP starting to implement new sections and ideas to the website for which we wish to devote 100% of our time. For now, and if you are serious about starting out in wedding photography, why not check out our Wedding Photography Blueprint home study course.

Wedding Photographer Course for Beginners – Price

The price for the day is just £195 £145 or £230 £175 including one nights accommodation the night before with good breakfast in the morning. We highly recommend this option in order to get to know each other over a drink or two before the course.

One-to-One Tuition – If we don’t have any courses available or you cannot make the ones we have scheduled, we can offer a one to one full training day where you will receive all the undivided attention as well as having the course structured to suit your individual needs. You will also receive the Wedding Photography Blueprint DVD’s (see below).

The cost for one-to one tuition is £395 (not including accommodation) and 2 days is just £595, the dates can be arranged to suit you but please book well in advance to ensure availability.

NEW: All course attendees will receive a FREE copy of the Wedding Photography Blueprint to take away as a refresher/home study course valued at £77.

Wedding Photographer Course for Beginners – Contact

If you are interested or have any questions, you can either email us or call us on 07518 359223 or 01305 789854

Wedding photography is a dream vocation for many people and the intention of these wedding photography courses is to get you on your way to either becoming a full time professional or well paid part time wedding photographer.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Nick (Course Lecturer)

