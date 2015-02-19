At A Fraction Of The Price, Could You Make Do Without The Full Photoshop?

Adobe Photoshop Elements 11 – I have always enjoyed having a play with Adobe Photoshop Elements as its interface has always been so simple yet intuitive and powerful. It is one of the best digital imaging tools out there for digital photographers on a budget.

As the name suggests, Photoshop Elements holds all the essential tools taken from its larger sibling, Adobe Photoshop and for most people, is more than enough to produce stunning looking images.

If you delve deep enough, you will probably find that you don’t actually need the full version and because Photoshop Elements comes in at around a tenth of the price, it really is a no-brainer for many people!

Not only that but should you decide you are ready for the full Photoshop experience in years to come, the learning curve is not so great as the tools are very similar.

So, let’s have a look at Adobe Photoshop Elements 11.

When you first start up the software, you are presented with a screen that asks if you want to manage your images, or edit them:

Organise/Edit

Choose to organise and you reach this screen:

Choose to edit and you end up here:

Let’s stick with editing and see what Adobe Photoshop Elements has to offer.

Once you load an image into the software, you have three choices open to you from which to work as you can see on the top of the image above, Quick, Guided or Expert. As you would think, each one has a different level of features depending on your workflow.

The quick selection gives you a bunch of quick and easy fixes for your image including all the usual suspects, exposure, colour, levels, balance and sharpen with the addition of “smart fix” which does a lot of the work for you.

Quick Tools

On the other side, you have the more in depth tools such as selection, whiten teeth, remove red-eye, spot healing, crop, text and so on. More than enough here to make most adjustments to your pics. Once a tool is selected, you are then presented, as you would expect, with a multitude of finer adjustments for each one such as brush size, text type and so on.

Fancy a little more guidance to help you get started? Choose the guidance mode, here you are presented with a whole host of excellent features, adjustments and effects tools:

Guided Tools

Once you select one of these from the right bar as in the image above, you are presented with a very helpful guide as to what that particular tool does…lets choose everyone’s favourite, levels:

Once you have read up on how this works, click the “Create Levels Adjustment” button, fill out the next dialogue box to create a new, named layer and you are presented with the same levels tool that you have in full Photoshop:

Make your adjustments and Bob’s your uncle! The same applies to each feature and some really do go into great depth with regards to what you can do. I can guarantee you will spend a lot of time paying around here as you learn what each one does…the world is your oyster!

Next, we go to expert mode and this is where the interface starts to look more like the full Adobe Photoshop. You have a very similar looking set of tools to the left:

Expert Tools

Once a tool is selected, you are presented with yet more choices on the bottom navigation and below that, more tools which are permanently on display in expert mode:

Output

On top of all that, you then have the ability to output your images as:

Prints

Photobooks

Greeting Cards

Photo Calendars

Photo Collages

Slideshows

CD/DVD Jackets

CD/DVD Labels

Share Via the Web

Share Via Facebook









So, I hope you can see that for around £60, Adobe Photoshop Elements is quite the bargain when compared to the full Adobe Photoshop CS5/6 and so on.

If you are new to digital imaging, I can’t think of a better way to ease yourself into it than by using this software. Not only does it have all the tools you need to create the images you want, but it will teach you along the way too.

Obviously some of the more professional tools are missing but that can come way on down the line if and when you upgrade but for now…

Highly recommended!

You may also like our tutorial where we use both Photoshop CS5 and Photoshop Elements 11 to erase unwanted objects from a photo. When you see just how similar these two pieces of software are, you may find yourself wanting Photoshop Elements 11 for yourself. Check out the content aware tool on both videos.

System requirements

Windows

1.6GHz or faster processor (including single-core support)

Microsoft® Windows® XP with Service Pack 3, Windows Vista®, Windows 7, or Windows 8

1GB of RAM (2GB for HD video functions)

4GB of available hard-disk space (additional free space required during installation)

Colour monitor with 16-bit colour video card

1024×768 monitor resolution

Microsoft DirectX 9 or 10 compatible display driver

DVD-ROM drive

Internet connection required for Internet-based services*

Mac OS

Multicore Intel® processor

Mac OS X v10.6 through v10.8

1GB of RAM (2GB for HD video functions)

4GB of available hard-disk space (additional free space required during installation)

1024×768 display resolution

DVD-ROM drive

QuickTime 7 software required for multimedia features

Internet connection required for Internet-based services*

* Internet connection required. This product may integrate with or allow access to certain Adobe or third-party hosted online services (“Online Services”). Online Services are available only to users 13 and older and require agreement to additional terms of use and Adobe’s online privacy policy. Online Services are not available in all countries or languages, may require user registration, and may be discontinued or modified in whole or in part without notice. Additional fees or subscription charges may apply.

