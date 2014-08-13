HooToo Bluetooth 3.0 Keyboard Review – HT-WK01

A Lightweight, Easy to Use Bluetooth Keyboard for Tablets and Smartphones

Most people these days own either a Smartphone, Tablet or Bluetooth enabled device which they use for a whole multitude of functions:

Email

Texting

Social Media Commenting

Blogging

Web Browsing

…and so on.

Each of these requires input of some sort via the device’s built-in, on-screen keyboard (personally I use Swiftkey…an amazing app but I digress). However, there are times (when you are typing for longer periods or when you need that precious screen “real estate” for example) when you long for an external keyboard.

Introducing the HooToo Bluetooth 3.0 Keyboard

The HooToo Bluetooth Keyboard is a very well built, sturdy and feature rich keyboard that will pair with any Bluetooth enabled device that requires some form of visual input.

Features

Ultra slim and compact

For home, office and traveling

Stylish 7 colour backlight

Well spaced keys

Special function keys for iOS, Android and Windows OS

200 hours of uninterrupted use with sleep mode allowing up to 3 months use between charges

Energy saving keyboard sleep mode

Dimensions: 260 x 135 x 11 mm

Package Includes

1 x HooToo Bluetooth Keyboard

1 x USB Power cable

1 x User Manual

Using this Bluetooth keyboard and pairing it with your device couldn’t be simpler. With the flick of a switch and a push of a few buttons you will be up and running and ready to type in no time at all…simple!

It is made with a quality brushed metal finish which also gives it a solid but light feel. The front has your typical QWERTY layout keyboard but with no numerical pad (to keep the size minimal) but it does has the numbers along the top.

The rear is again made of brushed metal and has a slightly raised section which houses the charging port, on/off button and charging indicators. The raised platform also has two “non slip” rubber mounts either side.

One of the gripes I have with my relatively new laptop is that the keys are not backlit meaning working in dull conditions is a pain. The HooToo Bluetooth keyboard however, has a number of backlight options with 7 different colours to choose from.

These are easily selected by holding down the light key and using the up and down arrows to select.

Lithium Battery

Run times for the keyboard with the backlight on drop quite dramatically to around 4-5 hours continuous from up to 200 hours continuous use with the light off. Not bad at all.

My unit came with enough charge to use straight out of the box and is still going now so I don’t know if it was fully charged or not. When the battery is low, the rear battery indicator will turn red and if there is no light at all, the battery is completely drained.

To charge, you simply use the supplied cable to attach (via USB) to your PC, MAC, laptop, USB AC adaptor or external battery pack. I have the RAV Power Nightrider 14,000mAh and Anker Astro 5600mAh battery packs.

Notes

This keyboard does not support the Kindle Nook HD series or Win8 OS. Press Shift + # in an English (UK) mode to get the pound sign.

Conclusion

Not much else to say really other than the HooToo Bluetooth keyboard works like a charm right out of the box and couldn’t be simpler to set up. It feels great, is built well, is around the same size as a 10″ tablet and is pretty light.

My only gripe is that there is no sleeve or protective cover for this keyboard.

If you are looking for an external Bluetooth keyboard for your tablet, laptop or Smartphone, I would highly recommend checking this out and for the price of around £25, it is a great gift idea!

Buy from Amazon UK

