Switronix Go Pro Battery Eliminator USB

By | on October 8, 2014 | 3 Comments
Accessories Gadgets
Give Your Go Pro Batteries a Day Off!

External power solution for your Go Pro HD Hero 3/3+ and 4 cameras

Whilst we all love Go Pro cameras and what they can do, they generally can’t do it for long. You are lucky if you get just over an hours running time when recording in large dimensions (full HD or 4K) or at faster frame rates with the Go Pro HD Hero 3/3+ and new HD Hero 4.

GoPRO Battery Eliminator

Unless you spend a lot of your time filming underwater, this may be a great solution for you to film your favourite passtimes for a lot longer without worrying about batteries running out:

  • Skydiving
  • Moto-X
  • Motorcycling
  • Car work
  • Cycling
  • Skiing
  • Aerial work
  • Weddings
  • Interviews
  • etc…

The Switronix DV-GP3-USB Battery Eliminator simply replaces your battery with a USB cable which you can then attach to any power source:

  • Computer
  • Laptop
  • External battery packs
  • Car cigarette lighter (separate adapter…see below))
  • OEM Wall or Auto adapters

Depending on the amount of power available and the size of memory card in your Go Pro, you could be filming for hours and hours before having to worry about your camera shutting down at that crucial moment!

GoPRO Battery Eliminator

This product was sent to me to review but as I have had problems like those mentioned above on more than one occasion, I would happily buy this for all my Go Pro’s.

Specs

Input: 5v USB

Output for Camera: constant regulated voltage

Length: 120″/10ft.

Cable also comes in 6ft (car lighter adapter).

GoPRO Battery Eliminator

Buy from Amazon.com ($30)Switronix Go Pro Battery Eliminator USB

For a smaller external battery solution to go with the Switronix Battery Eliminator, I would heartily recommend the Anker Astro 5600. I have been using this for a long time and love it (see image below)!

Anker Astro 5600 Power Pack

Author Description

Professional photographer and videographer for more than 30 years and all round photography and gadget geek.

3 Responses to “Switronix Go Pro Battery Eliminator USB”

  1. October 9, 2014

    _ThaNerd_

    This may come in handy with the gopro hero4 silver but I wonder how to use this underwater…

    • October 9, 2014

      nickstubbs

      Here is one solution that requires a little modification but I am sure someone will come up with an easier solution soon…

  2. February 2, 2016

    How to Get Longer Running Times from your Go Pro | ATP

    […] Check it out: Battery Eliminator for Go Pro HD Hero cameras […]

