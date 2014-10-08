Go Pro Battery Eliminator Value for Money

Give Your Go Pro Batteries a Day Off!

External power solution for your Go Pro HD Hero 3/3+ and 4 cameras

Whilst we all love Go Pro cameras and what they can do, they generally can’t do it for long. You are lucky if you get just over an hours running time when recording in large dimensions (full HD or 4K) or at faster frame rates with the Go Pro HD Hero 3/3+ and new HD Hero 4.

Unless you spend a lot of your time filming underwater, this may be a great solution for you to film your favourite passtimes for a lot longer without worrying about batteries running out:

Skydiving

Moto-X

Motorcycling

Car work

Cycling

Skiing

Aerial work

Weddings

Interviews

etc…

The Switronix DV-GP3-USB Battery Eliminator simply replaces your battery with a USB cable which you can then attach to any power source:

Computer

Laptop

External battery packs

Car cigarette lighter (separate adapter…see below))

OEM Wall or Auto adapters

Depending on the amount of power available and the size of memory card in your Go Pro, you could be filming for hours and hours before having to worry about your camera shutting down at that crucial moment!

This product was sent to me to review but as I have had problems like those mentioned above on more than one occasion, I would happily buy this for all my Go Pro’s.

Specs

Input: 5v USB

Output for Camera: constant regulated voltage

Length: 120″/10ft.

Cable also comes in 6ft (car lighter adapter).

Buy from Amazon.com ($30) – Switronix Go Pro Battery Eliminator USB

For a smaller external battery solution to go with the Switronix Battery Eliminator, I would heartily recommend the Anker Astro 5600. I have been using this for a long time and love it (see image below)!

