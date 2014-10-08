-
Give Your Go Pro Batteries a Day Off!
External power solution for your Go Pro HD Hero 3/3+ and 4 cameras
Whilst we all love Go Pro cameras and what they can do, they generally can’t do it for long. You are lucky if you get just over an hours running time when recording in large dimensions (full HD or 4K) or at faster frame rates with the Go Pro HD Hero 3/3+ and new HD Hero 4.
Unless you spend a lot of your time filming underwater, this may be a great solution for you to film your favourite passtimes for a lot longer without worrying about batteries running out:
- Skydiving
- Moto-X
- Motorcycling
- Car work
- Cycling
- Skiing
- Aerial work
- Weddings
- Interviews
- etc…
The Switronix DV-GP3-USB Battery Eliminator simply replaces your battery with a USB cable which you can then attach to any power source:
- Computer
- Laptop
- External battery packs
- Car cigarette lighter (separate adapter…see below))
- OEM Wall or Auto adapters
Depending on the amount of power available and the size of memory card in your Go Pro, you could be filming for hours and hours before having to worry about your camera shutting down at that crucial moment!
This product was sent to me to review but as I have had problems like those mentioned above on more than one occasion, I would happily buy this for all my Go Pro’s.
Specs
Input: 5v USB
Output for Camera: constant regulated voltage
Length: 120″/10ft.
Cable also comes in 6ft (car lighter adapter).
Buy from Amazon.com ($30) – Switronix Go Pro Battery Eliminator USB
For a smaller external battery solution to go with the Switronix Battery Eliminator, I would heartily recommend the Anker Astro 5600. I have been using this for a long time and love it (see image below)!
This may come in handy with the gopro hero4 silver but I wonder how to use this underwater…
Here is one solution that requires a little modification but I am sure someone will come up with an easier solution soon…
