Replacing Background in Photoshop

On occasion, especially if you would like to shoot more creative stock shots, you may want to mess with the background of an image or replace it with something else entirely. Believe me, this is what a lot of the more successful stock photographers do.

There are a few ways to accomplish this and I have outlined one of those ways below (note: it is a 17 minute video). or those of you who prefer to read tutorials, I have scripted the same method below the video. I hope this helps…

Ok, Let’s start with an image that has a relatively messy background that we want to clean up in order to drop a new background into:

If the image needs cropping, it is best to do so at this stage to save yourself added work when removing the background.

Next you need to select the pen tool and then click the “paths” option from the top menu as shown in the image below. This will allow you to be more accurate with your selection.

Now you have this tool selected, you can zoom in as much as you can but keeping enough detail so that you can see what you are doing. Don’t think that you need to stick to 100% when working like this, work with whatever magnification that you are happy with.

Start at one of the edges and left click. This will set the first point and then start to work your way around the edges of the object and if you like, have a practise on a smaller section first to get an understanding of how it works.

Once you have selected the entire area and just before you “close the selection by clicking on the very first selection point, your image should look like this.

By clicking on that first selection, you are closing the loop and making your selection. As you hover your cursor over the first point, you should see a small circle appear that confirms this will happen.

Once you click that, the selection points will disappear and you will be left with a very fine, almost invisible, line or selection.

To now create the running ants around your selection, which makes the selection workable, you simply select the rectangular marquee tool. Right click anywhere inside the image, and select “make selection” and then choose an appropriate feather radius (I normally choose one for sharp edges).

You will then see your selection converted into the familiar “running ants”

Marquee Tool – Right Click in Image – Select “Make Selection” – Feather 1px = Running Ants

Next, we need to determine the background colour that we would like. Have a think about this because if you choose a colour that is similar to the image you intend to drop in, you will have less correction work to do later. White tends to show up any feathered edges quite a bit but I normally choose that anyway so for now, choose white as your background colour.

Next, press delete on your keyboard and that will bring up a dialogue box. Select “background colour” and that should use the white colour you just chose.

Click Ok.

You image should now look something like this with the selection now removed and replaced with pure white:

You may well have additional areas that need working on as in the image above so you can either do this once your first selection is closed off to create multiple selections, or you can do them one at a time.

As you can see in the image above, there are areas that need cloning out such as the speakers (or what is left of them) and various other bits so work on those until you have a clean image that is ready to have the background added.

Once that is done, we need to select only the new, white background and one easy way to do that is to use the marquee selection tool. Start by clicking once on the main part of the white background, this should make your first selection with running ants.

If you were to make a second selection at this point, the first would disappear so to add to your first selection without losing it, hold down the SHIFT key whilst making additional selections. Double click and even zoom in whilst working where you can as this will help the selection to get into the “nooks and crannies”.

Once this is done, you should have all of the white background selected. Time to drop in the new photo. When choosing an image, make sure it is approximately the same dimensions as the one you just worked on otherwise it will not fit correctly. You can always re-size once in but it saves time to have the same sized images.

Select the new image once opened in Photoshop and press control A (CTRL-A), this will select the entire image and put running ants around it. Now press control C (CTRL-C), this will copy the image.

Now select the other image, the one you have worked on with the background selected, and go to:

EDIT – PASTE SPECIAL – PASTE INTO

On older versions of Photoshop, this may just say “paste into”. A keyboard shortcut is:

ALT – SHIFT – CTRL – V

Once you do this, the copied image should be pasted into the background you have selected and look something like this:

At the moment, as it is, you will now have two layers so you can make adjustments. Select the “move” tool by pressing V on your keyboard (it is also normally the top tool in your palette).

Click anywhere on the background image and whilst clicking, move it around until it fits just right.

Going on what I said earlier about image sizes, it sometimes helps to have a larger image used for the background as this will allow you more accuracy and room to move the image about.

Once in place, viola! You now have a new background in place…

You may find that some of the edges have remnants of the white (or whatever colour you chose) background and to remove these you may need to do some cloning:

So, that is one, relatively simple way to remove an old background and replace it with a new one. Try this with skies, sunsets or anything that you please….have some fun with it.

