

A New Contender in the Highly Competitive Tablet Market? We Think So…

The main rival to the Amazon Kindle Fire HD is the new Apple iPad. When the original iPad was released, it created such a storm that I wondered if any company could ever hold a candle to it. When the “new” iPad (3) was released, I felt a little deflated as that was the one I was going to spend my hard-earned money on.

I hoped for a few things such as native 1080p output through HDMI (without the need for an adaptor) and the ability to use external memory cards such as the SD range (the advanced apps coming onto the market now take up a lot more space). Alas, they never came.

Yes, the retina screen is amazing but not enough to make me want it just yet.

Also, for me the iPad has always been a tad too large, I would rather use a Mac Air for portability and was intrigued when Apple announced a smaller 7.8 inch version of the iPad recently, the iPad Mini.

While I am waiting, Amazon release the latest top of the range upgrade to their Kindle (which we already own and love) called the Kindle Fire HD. Wow. Now my thoughts are changing and my budget could be heading Amazon’s way.

The Kindle Fire HD comes in two sizes – 7″ and 8.9″ versions with varying capacities from 16gb to 64gb with 4G as an option. Here are the main specs:

1280×800 HD Touch Screen display with polarising filter and anti-glare technology for rich colour and deep contrast from any viewing angle

Custom Dolby audio and dual-driver stereo speakers for immersive, virtual surround sound

World’s first tablet with dual antenna, dual-band Wi-Fi for ultra-fast downloads and HD streaming

High performance 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor with Imagination PowerVR 3D graphics core for fast and fluid performance

Thin, light, and portable design that’s easy to hold in one hand

Access to over 22 million movies, TV shows, songs, books, and magazines, plus tens of thousands of popular apps and games such as Cut the Rope HD, Angry Birds Space HD, Skyscanner, Jamie’s 20-minute meals andAuto Trader

One-month free trial of LOVEFiLM Instant video streaming for unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV series.

Ultra-fast web browsing and e-mail over built-in Wi-Fi, with integrated support for Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, and more, as well as Exchange calendar, contacts, and email

Free Skype-to-Skype video calls with front facing HD camera

Free unlimited cloud storage for all your Amazon content

Includes special offers personalised for you and sponsored screensavers.

The Kindle Fire HD also has HDMI out which means you can stream all your movies directly to your HD TV or monitor at home…nice! But, it doesn’t have any way to connect external storage but Amazon do give you unlimited cloud storage to securely store all your images and movies…which is also very nice!

So, before you upgrade your ageing, original iPad or buy your first tablet device, be sure to check out what else the Amazon Kindle Fire HD has to offer including the 7″ version coming in at nearly a third of the price of the respective iPad 3!!!

Kindle Fire HD at Amazon – 16gb £159 – 32gb £199

