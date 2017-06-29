How to Remove Unwanted Objects in Adobe Photoshop and Elements 11

There are times when the action happens so fast, you don’t have time to properly compose the shot so you ultimately end up with objects in your image that you would like to remove.

I see so many photos posted online either through our own galleries or as I surf the web that I just know could be so much better with some love and attention. It is surprisingly easy to tidy up these images and I would like to see people making more of an effort to erase these unwanted objects to make their images stand out that much more.

There are a few ways to do this (including the patch tool which we don’t use here) and as Adobe Photoshop improves, new tools become available to us to speed up the workflow. However, we don’t all have Photoshop CS5 or CS6 so in this tutorial, I will show you how to remove objects in Photoshop and generally tidy up the image using tools readily available in older versions as well.

How to Remove Objects in Photoshop

If you don’t have or cannot afford Adobe Photoshop right now, there is a much cheaper solution that may just be what you need. Coming in at a tenth of the price, Adobe’s Photoshop Elements 11, the cheaper, younger sibling of the mighty Photoshop can do exactly the same as everything you saw in the video above!

Check it out:

How to Remove Objects in Adobe Photoshop Elements 11

So, if you are continuously erasing objects in Photoshop, or would like to be, these methods are some of the quickest and easiest I know.

Now that Photoshop and Adobe Photoshop Elements 11 have Content Aware, life just got that little bit easier when editing your digital images.

You can see more information on Photoshop Elements 11 in our short review here:

Adobe Photoshop Elements 11

