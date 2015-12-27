How To Sell Stock Photos – The eBook

Learn To Make Money Shooting and Selling Stock Photos

Have you ever wondered how to sell stock photos using just your current DSLR and lens?

Would you like to grow your own library of images to produce a steady, monthly, residual income?

Would you like to learn how simple it REALLY is?

Seen other books like this? How many were professional photographers that showed you samples of their work and copies of their earnings?

If you answered yes to the above, then the new stock photography eBook from All Things Photography covers everything you need to know about selling stock photography.

We have left no stone unturned in “How to Sell Stock Photos” and reveal all the secrets to producing a library of images that bring in a consistent, residual monthly income:

What to shoot

What NOT to shoot

How to shoot it

How to process it

Where to upload (agencies)

Where NOT to upload

How to upload

Traditional vs. Microstock

Effective keywording for more sales

Camera settings

Software

Equipment

Selection of sample images with real sales values from traditional and microstock…

(Recently sold for $352.19 at Alamy Images Competing with nearly 18 million other images! Could YOU take a simple shot like that?)

Samples of rejected images and why they were rejected

images and why they were rejected Learn how to get accepted first time at the agencies saving time and hassle!

I have been a photographer since 1980 (when I was just 13), I have been shooting stock photography for over 5 years and currently have some of the top selling images in the world in my online libraries taken with nothing more than a prosumer DSLR and lens.

I have seen them for sale:

On billboards in Spain

Within in-flight magazines

Russian travel magazines

American national press adverts

UK national press

…and even taking up the entire wall in the entrance of one of my local restaurants (that was a cool surprise)

An added benefit is that you can use these sales (when you see them) as part of your portfolio…what better way to show off your work to a potential client than in commercial print? I first learned how to sell stock photos long before microstock was born…in the days of the traditional photo libraries.

But the market is saturated…Wahhhh!!!

So is pretty much any market since the internet boom and to be honest, the more people that think that, the better for me! Keeps the competition away! Here’s a little tip from my Business of Photography book for those of you with bigger ba**s (excuse the French but whingers annoy me)…

“Would you rather enter a dead market with nothing going on or would you rather learn how to sell stock photos and enter a market that is booming and growing rapidly with many people making money? Would you rather take a small piece of a huge pie or take the whole pie with no filling? It’s common business sense 101”.

The only people not making money from stock photography are those who don’t do it or those who give up.

Sure, you may not make a fortune or full time living from stock alone…I don’t, but I have made enough to pay the rent and more every month for 5 years since my initial batch of uploads 4-5 years ago, and there are quite a few who do make a full time living from this…including people who were new to photography just 5 years ago…

What would you do with a few hundred Dollars or more extra each month…every month?

The first batch of images that I uploaded 5 years ago are still bringing in a solid, residual monthly income and the sales and Dollars earned just keep growing even when up against 10 million other images!!! Take a look at the following snapshot of one of the 6 accounts that I upload to (this is my 3rd highest earning account).

Look at the date the image was accepted and now look at the earnings from a single download…that amount would have been just .50c when I started and it is now on autopilot…

Note: The “Showing 1-20 of 12,329 images” bit on the above image is showing how many images I have sold at Dreamstime.

As I write this, one customer has just bought 47 of my images at high resolution in one go earning enough to buy a new lens! This industry never fails to excite me and I have now sold tens of thousands of images, plus the thousands of photographers I have introduced to microstock through All Things Photography have collectively sold close to half a million photos!!!

You see, the sooner you learn how to sell stock photos, the sooner your images start to mature. The more they mature, the easier they are to get found. The easier they get found, the more sales they make. The more sales they make, the more $$$’s they sell for as the agencies reward their popularity with a higher value.

These amounts not enough for you? We also show you how to get accepted by and upload to a traditional stock agency where each royalty free image will sell for between $90 and $450!

Here is a snapshot of my account over 12 weeks from last year…

How to Sell Stock Photos – What a great business!

It’s like getting a pay rise every year as your images become more valuable and there has never been a better time to get into shooting and learning how to sell stock photos. Once you have a substantial library of good selling images at all the agencies we recommend, those images will still bring in an income long after you stop uploading…

In the beginning of microstock, photos sold for minuscule commissions as the industry founds its footing among the masses. Now it has time to mature and things have settled, the payout value is increasing and the industry is still growing at a phenomenal rate. I am currently seeing a real boom in sales despite the economic downturn with images selling for 10 times what they used to make.

In fact, it is probably DUE to the downturn that people are looking to turn to more affordable stock photography.

This is a really great business to be in as you can:

Take it at your own pace and learn as you go

You can upload as little or as many images as you like with no penalty

You are under no obligation to shoot a certain amount of images

It is a great way to learn and improve your photography

…and it is fun!

So why am I showing you how to do this? Won’t that put you directly in competition with me?

Well, yes and no.

You see, in all honesty, some people who read this book will foolishly give up at the first hurdle, some will slowly build a great library of images and start to earn some very welcome extra cash each month and others will simply fly at this.

I am already seeing great results from pupils who have attended our two day workshop on how to sell stock photos and are receiving regular sales. More than that, even if everyone that read this book went out and excelled at this, there is still enough to go around for everybody…this industry is huge!

Index of Chapters:

Introduction Equipment Traditional vs. Microstock Agencies Exclusive or Non Exclusive? Go it alone? Licensed, Royalty Free or Rights Managed Standards The Images

Concepts/Subjects/What sells?



Still life/food/objects



Nature/animals/pets



Landscapes



Travel



People



Business



Family



Pollution/Environment, Urban Decay



Current Affairs



Property



Lifestyle



Trends and Technology



Sports



Composites, Vectors and Digital Artwork

Rejections Lighting Colours Composition, macro, wide, cropped etc Camera Settings RAW/Jpeg Processing Photoshop, Finishing touches and attention to detail Noise/Grain Key-wording and adding info Upload only your best Consistency Competition and inspiration Setting up your own studio Copyright, Trademarks and the Law Getting seen/Marketing your work Staying ahead of the game/Moving on/Future Proofing Earnings Close

So what are you waiting for? You don’t have to be a professional photographer to make money with stock photography.

Get hold of a copy of “How to Sell Stock Photos”, learn how to sell your stock photos and get cracking. I am so confident you will love what you read, if after 30 days you are not motivated into selling your own stock photography online, I will give you your money back.

So how much are we charging for “How to Sell Stock Photos”?

Just $47 (Or see offer below)

Please note: This eBook is a downloadable product in PDF format. You will be redirected to the download page once payment is complete.

The sale of just ONE image on an Extended License could earn you that back at microstock or the cheapest royalty free sale at Alamy would earn you twice that. Good value?

BONUS OFFER…

Ok, as an added bonus for a limited time, if you buy our “Business of Photography” eBook (normally $47) when you buy “How to Sell Stock Photos”, you get a special combined price of $65 for the two books instead of $94…a saving of $29!

Click below to buy both books for just $65…

Buy Both Books for Just $65

Please note: You will be redirected to a page after payment is completed where you will be able to download both eBooks in PDF format as a ZIP file.

Good luck and here’s to your success!

“How to Sell Stock Photos” is a quick and simple download. Paypal is used as a secure, authorized billing agent for your security. Your credit card is validated through Paypal’s ordering system and once payment is made, you are re-directed to a download page where you can retrieve the book and start learning straight away. The eBook is in PDF format (free PDF reader available online) with a file size of approximately 7MB. Download times vary according to your internet connection (less than 2 minutes with ADSL/Broadband).

We use a secure server to process your order

Please Note: If you would prefer to pay by cheque (check),

please contact me and I will e-mail you the postal address.

*Disclaimer: These stock photography earnings figures are based solely on, and taken from elements of my own personal earnings and sales figures over the past 5 years as well as research on other stock photographers. I now receive multiple sales from multiple images from multiple stock agencies. The figures above may not reflect the same revenue for others who read this book as each person’s work is different…you may even (and I hope you do) earn more!

AFFILIATES CLICK HERE – Earn 50% per Sale!

How To Sell Stock Photos – The eBook was last modified: by

Comments

comments