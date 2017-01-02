Logo
Welcome to All Things Photography! This site is dedicated to lovers of imaging, gadgets freaks and all types of geeks. We live in an amazing technological time on a beautiful planet which gives us an abundance of opportunities for recording everything around us in incredible detail.

High resolution digital cameras, 4K video technology, live streaming, aerial video using UAV’s (drones), 3D printing…all of these things combined with fibre broadband speeds and social media allow us to shoot, create and share like never before…I hope you all truly appreciate the times we live in!

Who knows what is around the corner but you can rest assured that when it happens, we will let you know! Enjoy the site, learn from it, add it to your favourites and please share it with your friends. We rely on interaction and communication from our readers so please use the social media buttons and comments section when you can. Thanks : )

Aerial and New Releases

Panasonic DMC-GH5 Announced

January 28, 2017 - - 0 Comment

Panasonic GH5 Features Build Quality Sample Video Quality Sample Image Quality Value for Money…

Lume Cube – Portable Waterproof Lighting Review

November 11, 2016 - 0 Comment

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 4K SOOC Video Samples

October 14, 2016 - 0 Comment

Go Pro HD Hero 5 Black General Thoughts, Stabiliser and Voice Control

October 14, 2016 - 0 Comment

Digital Imaging

Adobe Camera Raw 9.8 Now Available

December 10, 2016 - - 0 Comment

Camera Raw 9.8 is now available through the update mechanism in Photoshop CC and…

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Audio Test

October 4, 2016 - 0 Comment

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Sample Video

October 4, 2016 - 0 Comment

DJI Mavic Pro vs DJI Phantom 4

September 29, 2016 - 0 Comment

Gadgets, Lenses and Reviews


