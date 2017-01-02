The Online Digital Imaging and Gadget Mag

Welcome to All Things Photography! This site is dedicated to lovers of imaging, gadgets freaks and all types of geeks. We live in an amazing technological time on a beautiful planet which gives us an abundance of opportunities for recording everything around us in incredible detail.

High resolution digital cameras, 4K video technology, live streaming, aerial video using UAV’s (drones), 3D printing…all of these things combined with fibre broadband speeds and social media allow us to shoot, create and share like never before…I hope you all truly appreciate the times we live in!

Who knows what is around the corner but you can rest assured that when it happens, we will let you know! Enjoy the site, learn from it, add it to your favourites and please share it with your friends. We rely on interaction and communication from our readers so please use the social media buttons and comments section when you can. Thanks : )